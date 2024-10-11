Aviat Networks (NASDAQ:AVNW) PT Lowered to $45.00 at Lake Street Capital

Aviat Networks (NASDAQ:AVNW – Free Report) had its price objective reduced by Lake Street Capital from $51.00 to $45.00 in a research note published on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the communications equipment provider’s stock.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. B. Riley lowered their price objective on shares of Aviat Networks from $55.00 to $42.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 13th. Northland Securities cut their price objective on shares of Aviat Networks from $40.00 to $35.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Aviat Networks from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Monday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $43.00.

NASDAQ:AVNW opened at $22.62 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $284.22 million, a PE ratio of 20.02 and a beta of 1.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 2.12 and a quick ratio of 1.79. Aviat Networks has a 12 month low of $18.00 and a 12 month high of $38.85. The business’s 50-day moving average is $24.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $29.02.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Delphi Management Inc. MA lifted its holdings in Aviat Networks by 10.9% during the 2nd quarter. Delphi Management Inc. MA now owns 23,788 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $682,000 after buying an additional 2,337 shares during the last quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. lifted its stake in Aviat Networks by 8.7% during the second quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 380,184 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $10,907,000 after purchasing an additional 30,582 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Aviat Networks by 18.3% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 34,602 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $993,000 after purchasing an additional 5,343 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Aviat Networks by 1.9% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 425,538 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $12,208,000 after purchasing an additional 7,968 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Herald Investment Management Ltd lifted its position in shares of Aviat Networks by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Herald Investment Management Ltd now owns 155,000 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $4,435,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. 78.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Aviat Networks, Inc provides microwave networking and wireless access networking solutions in North America, Africa, the Middle East, Europe, Latin America, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers outdoor, indoor, and split-mount radios; microwave routers, switches, and trunking; and private LTE, virtual fiber, and element management products; and hosted software products, such as aviat design, frequency assurance software, and health assurance software.

