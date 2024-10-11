Avient Co. (AVNT) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.27 on January 8th

Avient Co. (NYSE:AVNT – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, October 9th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, December 13th will be given a dividend of 0.27 per share on Wednesday, January 8th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 13th. This is an increase from Avient’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26.
Avient has increased its dividend by an average of 6.8% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 12 consecutive years. Avient has a payout ratio of 34.6% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Avient to earn $3.02 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.03 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 34.1%.
Avient Trading Up 0.6 %
Avient stock traded up $0.29 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $48.26. 12,239 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 453,216. Avient has a fifty-two week low of $27.73 and a fifty-two week high of $51.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.78, a PEG ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.47. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $47.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $44.98.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Avient from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $49.00 to $52.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 7th.
Avient Company Profile
Avient Corporation operates as a formulator of material solutions in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Europe, South America, and Asia. It operates in two segments, Color, Additives and Inks; and Specialty Engineered Materials. The Color, Additives and Inks segment offers custom color and additive concentrates in solid and liquid form for thermoplastics, dispersions for thermosets, and specialty inks; custom-formulated liquid system, such as polyester, vinyl, natural rubber and latex, polyurethane, and silicone; and proprietary inks.
