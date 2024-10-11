AZZ (NYSE:AZZ) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.05 EPS

AZZ (NYSE:AZZ – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The industrial products company reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.05, Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $409.01 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $409.50 million. AZZ had a net margin of 7.22% and a return on equity of 17.08%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.27 earnings per share. AZZ updated its FY25 guidance to $4.70-5.10 EPS and its FY 2025 guidance to 4.700-5.100 EPS.

AZZ Price Performance

Shares of AZZ stock opened at $77.35 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 72.29, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $78.80 and its 200 day moving average price is $78.74. AZZ has a twelve month low of $44.83 and a twelve month high of $88.67.

Get AZZ alerts:

AZZ Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 1st. Investors of record on Friday, October 18th will be given a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 18th. AZZ’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 63.55%.

Insider Transactions at AZZ

Analysts Set New Price Targets

In other news, insider Tara D. Mackey sold 331 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.50, for a total transaction of $27,638.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 34,229 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,858,121.50. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . In other AZZ news, COO Bryan Lee Stovall sold 14,545 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.79, for a total transaction of $1,233,270.55. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 20,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,695,800. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, insider Tara D. Mackey sold 331 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.50, for a total value of $27,638.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 34,229 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,858,121.50. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on shares of AZZ in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $90.00 price target on the stock. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of AZZ in a research report on Friday, June 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $90.00 price target on the stock. B. Riley lifted their target price on shares of AZZ from $89.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Baird R W raised AZZ to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on AZZ in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. They issued a “peer perform” rating for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $95.80.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on AZZ

About AZZ

(Get Free Report)

AZZ Inc provides hot-dip galvanizing and coil coating solutions in North America. It offers metal finishing solutions for corrosion protection, including hot-dip galvanizing, spin galvanizing, powder coating, anodizing, and plating to steel fabrication and other industries, as well as to fabricators or manufacturers that provide services to the transmission and distribution, bridge and highway, petrochemical, and general industrial markets; and original equipment manufacturers.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for AZZ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AZZ and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.