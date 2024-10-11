B. Riley Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:RILYL) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

B. Riley Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:RILYL – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a drop of 90.0% from the September 15th total of 3,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 21,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of NASDAQ:RILYL traded down $0.17 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $6.21. The company had a trading volume of 13,367 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,632. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $10.29 and its 200 day moving average price is $17.12. B. Riley Financial has a 1-year low of $4.11 and a 1-year high of $25.00.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Investors of record on Monday, July 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.4609 per share. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 29.69%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 22nd.

B. Riley Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides financial services to corporate, institutional, and high net worth clients in North America, Australia, the Asia Pacific, and Europe. The company operates through six segments: Capital Markets, Wealth Management, Financial Consulting, Auction and Liquidation, Communications, and Consumer.

