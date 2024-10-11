B2Gold Corp. (TSE:BTO) Director Acquires C$300,300.00 in Stock

B2Gold Corp. (TSE:BTO – Get Free Report) (NYSE:BTG) Director Clive Thomas Johnson bought 70,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 4th. The shares were bought at an average price of C$4.29 per share, for a total transaction of C$300,300.00.

The stock has a market cap of C$5.61 billion, a PE ratio of -26.75, a PEG ratio of -0.27 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 2.93 and a quick ratio of 3.33. The company’s 50-day moving average is C$3.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$3.82. B2Gold Corp. has a 12 month low of C$3.18 and a 12 month high of C$4.74.

B2Gold (TSE:BTO – Get Free Report) (NYSE:BTG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported C$0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.10 by C($0.02). The firm had revenue of C$673.95 million for the quarter. B2Gold had a negative net margin of 7.23% and a negative return on equity of 3.47%. Equities research analysts expect that B2Gold Corp. will post 0.5484293 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 23rd. Investors of record on Monday, September 23rd were issued a $0.055 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 10th. This represents a $0.22 annualized dividend and a yield of ∞. B2Gold’s payout ratio is -137.50%.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Cormark lifted their price objective on B2Gold from C$4.25 to C$5.25 in a research report on Monday, September 23rd. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of B2Gold from C$6.50 to C$6.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 16th. Scotiabank lowered shares of B2Gold from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Cibc World Mkts lowered shares of B2Gold from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 24th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price target on B2Gold from C$7.50 to C$7.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$5.92.

B2Gold Corp. operates as a gold producer company. It operates the Fekola Mine in Mali, the Masbate Mine in the Philippines, and the Otjikoto Mine in Namibia. The company also has an 100% interest in the Gramalote gold project in Colombia; 24% interest in the Calibre Mining Corp.; and approximately 19% interest in BeMetals Corp.

