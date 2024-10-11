Baillie Gifford Shin Nippon (LON:BGS) Share Price Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average – Here’s What Happened

Baillie Gifford Shin Nippon PLC (LON:BGS – Get Free Report)’s share price passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 114.98 ($1.50) and traded as high as GBX 119.20 ($1.56). Baillie Gifford Shin Nippon shares last traded at GBX 118 ($1.54), with a volume of 1,360,235 shares trading hands.

Baillie Gifford Shin Nippon Trading Up 0.5 %

The company has a market cap of £345.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -589.00 and a beta of 0.60. The business’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 115.02 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 114.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.31, a current ratio of 0.13 and a quick ratio of 3.66.

Insider Transactions at Baillie Gifford Shin Nippon

In other Baillie Gifford Shin Nippon news, insider Kevin Troup purchased 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 20th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 119 ($1.56) per share, for a total transaction of £10,710 ($14,016.49). 0.93% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Baillie Gifford Shin Nippon Company Profile

Baillie Gifford Shin Nippon PLC is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Baillie Gifford & Co Ltd. It is co-managed by Baillie Gifford & Co The fund invests in the public equity markets of Japan. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

