Bâloise Holding AG (OTCMKTS:BLHEY) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Bâloise Holding AG (OTCMKTS:BLHEY – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a drop of 66.7% from the September 15th total of 600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.0 days.

Bâloise Stock Performance

BLHEY stock opened at $19.45 on Friday. Bâloise has a 12 month low of $14.66 and a 12 month high of $19.75. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $18.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.13.

Bâloise Company Profile

Bâloise Holding AG, together with its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the insurance and banking businesses in Switzerland, Germany, Belgium, Luxembourg. It operates through Non-Life, Life, Asset Management & Banking, and Other Activities segments. The company offers various non-life insurance products, including accident, health, general liability, motor, fire and other property, marine, credit protection, and legal expenses insurance.

