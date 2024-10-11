Bâloise Holding AG (OTCMKTS:BLHEY) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Bâloise Holding AG (OTCMKTS:BLHEY – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a drop of 66.7% from the September 15th total of 600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.0 days.
Bâloise Stock Performance
BLHEY stock opened at $19.45 on Friday. Bâloise has a 12 month low of $14.66 and a 12 month high of $19.75. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $18.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.13.
Bâloise Company Profile
