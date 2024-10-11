Banca Mediolanum S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:BNMDF) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Banca Mediolanum S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:BNMDF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 93,600 shares, a decrease of 43.4% from the September 15th total of 165,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.
Banca Mediolanum Stock Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS BNMDF opened at $10.45 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.44. Banca Mediolanum has a fifty-two week low of $9.37 and a fifty-two week high of $10.45.
About Banca Mediolanum
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Banca Mediolanum
- The Risks of Owning Bonds
- 3 Micro-Caps Set for Major Moves: Balancing Risk and Opportunity
- What to Know About Investing in Penny Stocks
- Autodesk Named a “Top Pick” by Morgan Stanley—Is It Time to Buy?
- Overbought Stocks Explained: Should You Trade Them?
- 4 Quirky ETFs With Big Potential for Impressive Gains
Receive News & Ratings for Banca Mediolanum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Banca Mediolanum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.