Bank of America Increases Brown & Brown (NYSE:BRO) Price Target to $117.00

Brown & Brown (NYSE:BRO – Free Report) had its target price hoisted by Bank of America from $108.00 to $117.00 in a report released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Brown & Brown from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price objective on Brown & Brown from $86.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an underperform rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Brown & Brown from $98.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Wednesday. Raymond James raised their price objective on Brown & Brown from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Brown & Brown from $112.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $105.33.

BRO opened at $103.68 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 2.35 and a current ratio of 2.35. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $102.81 and its 200 day moving average price is $93.63. Brown & Brown has a one year low of $66.73 and a one year high of $106.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.58 billion, a PE ratio of 29.79, a P/E/G ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.83.

Brown & Brown (NYSE:BRO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.14 billion. Brown & Brown had a return on equity of 17.00% and a net margin of 21.95%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.68 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Brown & Brown will post 3.69 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 7th were given a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 7th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.50%. Brown & Brown’s payout ratio is currently 14.94%.

In related news, CFO R. Andrew Watts sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.32, for a total value of $250,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 88,445 shares in the company, valued at $8,872,802.40. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, CFO R. Andrew Watts sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.32, for a total value of $250,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 88,445 shares in the company, valued at $8,872,802.40. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Chairman Hyatt J. Brown sold 134,640 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.51, for a total transaction of $14,071,226.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 17.02% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Brown & Brown by 125.2% during the 3rd quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,614 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $996,000 after acquiring an additional 5,344 shares during the period. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt increased its stake in shares of Brown & Brown by 228.6% during the 3rd quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 1,801 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $187,000 after purchasing an additional 1,253 shares in the last quarter. TAP Consulting LLC increased its stake in shares of Brown & Brown by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. TAP Consulting LLC now owns 24,301 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,518,000 after purchasing an additional 525 shares in the last quarter. Wedmont Private Capital purchased a new position in shares of Brown & Brown during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $237,000. Finally, Atomi Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Brown & Brown during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $621,000. 71.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Brown & Brown, Inc markets and sells insurance products and services in the United States, Canada, Ireland, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Retail, National Programs, Wholesale Brokerage, and Services. The Retail segment provides property and casualty, employee benefits insurance products, personal insurance products, specialties insurance products, risk management strategies, loss control survey and analysis, consultancy, and claims processing services.

