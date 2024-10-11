Barclays Cuts Edgewell Personal Care (NYSE:EPC) Price Target to $37.00

Edgewell Personal Care (NYSE:EPC – Get Free Report) had its target price cut by investment analysts at Barclays from $40.00 to $37.00 in a report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Barclays‘s price target would suggest a potential upside of 6.41% from the company’s previous close.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Edgewell Personal Care from $42.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. StockNews.com lowered Edgewell Personal Care from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $41.20.

Shares of NYSE EPC traded up $0.66 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $34.77. 77,887 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 397,233. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $37.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of $38.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.77 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.79. Edgewell Personal Care has a twelve month low of $33.27 and a twelve month high of $41.50.

Edgewell Personal Care (NYSE:EPC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $647.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $649.67 million. Edgewell Personal Care had a net margin of 5.26% and a return on equity of 9.92%. The business’s revenue was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.98 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Edgewell Personal Care will post 3 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Edgewell Personal Care

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Clearstead Trust LLC acquired a new position in shares of Edgewell Personal Care in the second quarter worth $33,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Edgewell Personal Care in the first quarter worth $35,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Edgewell Personal Care during the second quarter worth $53,000. Innealta Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Edgewell Personal Care during the second quarter worth $76,000. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new position in shares of Edgewell Personal Care during the second quarter worth $84,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.91% of the company’s stock.

About Edgewell Personal Care

Edgewell Personal Care Company is a manufacturer and marketer of personal care products in the wet shave, sun and skin care, feminine care and infant care categories. As of September 30, 2016, the Company had a portfolio of over 25 brands. It manages its business in four segments: Wet Shave, Sun and Skin Care, Feminine Care and All Other.

