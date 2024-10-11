Barclays Lowers Toronto-Dominion Bank (TSE:TD) Price Target to C$80.00

Toronto-Dominion Bank (TSE:TD – Get Free Report) (NYSE:TD) had its price objective cut by analysts at Barclays from C$90.00 to C$80.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. Barclays‘s target price indicates a potential upside of 1.59% from the company’s previous close.
A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on TD. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$73.00 to C$82.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Cormark lowered their price objective on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$93.00 to C$91.00 in a research report on Friday. CIBC reduced their target price on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$100.00 to C$96.00 in a research report on Friday. National Bank Financial upgraded Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd. Finally, UBS Group set a C$82.00 price objective on Toronto-Dominion Bank and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Toronto-Dominion Bank currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$86.65.
Toronto-Dominion Bank Stock Performance
Toronto-Dominion Bank (TSE:TD – Get Free Report) (NYSE:TD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 22nd. The company reported C$2.05 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$2.07 by C($0.02). The business had revenue of C$14.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$14.12 billion. Toronto-Dominion Bank had a net margin of 15.72% and a return on equity of 7.33%. Equities research analysts predict that Toronto-Dominion Bank will post 8.2112811 EPS for the current year.
Toronto-Dominion Bank Company Profile
The Toronto-Dominion Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Canadian Personal and Commercial Banking, U.S. Retail, Wealth Management and Insurance, and Wholesale Banking.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Toronto-Dominion Bank
- How to Know if a Stock Pays Dividends and When They Are Paid Out
- 3 Micro-Caps Set for Major Moves: Balancing Risk and Opportunity
- What is the Hang Seng index?
- Autodesk Named a “Top Pick” by Morgan Stanley—Is It Time to Buy?
- What Are Some of the Best Large-Cap Stocks to Buy?
- 4 Quirky ETFs With Big Potential for Impressive Gains
Receive News & Ratings for Toronto-Dominion Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Toronto-Dominion Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.