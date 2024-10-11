Barclays Raises Fidelity National Financial (NYSE:FNF) Price Target to $59.00

Fidelity National Financial (NYSE:FNF – Free Report) had its target price boosted by Barclays from $56.00 to $59.00 in a report released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Fidelity National Financial from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price target on Fidelity National Financial from $58.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Fidelity National Financial from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Stephens restated an overweight rating and issued a $63.00 price target on shares of Fidelity National Financial in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Fidelity National Financial from $61.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $62.40.

Get Fidelity National Financial alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on Fidelity National Financial

Fidelity National Financial Trading Down 1.7 %

NYSE:FNF opened at $58.93 on Tuesday. Fidelity National Financial has a 52-week low of $37.10 and a 52-week high of $62.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $58.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $53.53. The company has a market capitalization of $16.10 billion, a PE ratio of 19.38 and a beta of 1.36.

Fidelity National Financial (NYSE:FNF – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The financial services provider reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $3.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.20 billion. Fidelity National Financial had a net margin of 7.19% and a return on equity of 14.48%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.01 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Fidelity National Financial will post 4.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Fidelity National Financial Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 16th were given a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 16th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.26%. Fidelity National Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 63.16%.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Halim Dhanidina sold 1,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.85, for a total value of $103,445.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 13,206 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $803,585.10. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Fidelity National Financial

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. V Square Quantitative Management LLC bought a new position in Fidelity National Financial during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fidelity National Financial in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. New Covenant Trust Company N.A. bought a new stake in shares of Fidelity National Financial in the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Covestor Ltd lifted its stake in Fidelity National Financial by 109.0% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 581 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 303 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Salomon & Ludwin LLC boosted its holdings in Fidelity National Financial by 231.0% during the first quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC now owns 609 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 425 shares in the last quarter. 81.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Fidelity National Financial

(Get Free Report)

Fidelity National Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various insurance products in the United States. The company operates through Title, F&G, and Corporate and Other segments. It offers title insurance, escrow, and other title related services, including trust activities, trustee sales guarantees, recordings and reconveyances, and home warranty products.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity National Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity National Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.