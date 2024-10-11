Barclays Raises Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE) Price Target to $179.00

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE – Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by Barclays from $167.00 to $179.00 in a report published on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on ICE. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Intercontinental Exchange from $151.00 to $171.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Monday, September 16th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an outperform rating and issued a $200.00 price target on shares of Intercontinental Exchange in a research note on Friday, October 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $152.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Intercontinental Exchange from $174.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a report on Friday, October 4th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $171.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $170.67.

Get Intercontinental Exchange alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on Intercontinental Exchange

Intercontinental Exchange Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of NYSE ICE opened at $160.66 on Monday. Intercontinental Exchange has a 12-month low of $104.49 and a 12-month high of $164.18. The company has a market capitalization of $92.15 billion, a PE ratio of 37.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 1.08. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $158.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $144.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.99.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The financial services provider reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by $0.03. Intercontinental Exchange had a net margin of 21.43% and a return on equity of 12.70%. The firm had revenue of $2.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.31 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.43 earnings per share. Intercontinental Exchange’s revenue was up 22.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Intercontinental Exchange will post 6.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Intercontinental Exchange

In other news, insider Christopher Scott Edmonds sold 602 shares of Intercontinental Exchange stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.81, for a total value of $98,011.62. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 14,034 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,284,875.54. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CAO James W. Namkung sold 1,043 shares of Intercontinental Exchange stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $156,450.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 17,836 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,675,400. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Christopher Scott Edmonds sold 602 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.81, for a total value of $98,011.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 14,034 shares in the company, valued at $2,284,875.54. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 9,532 shares of company stock valued at $1,507,309. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Intercontinental Exchange

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Scarborough Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Annapolis Financial Services LLC grew its position in Intercontinental Exchange by 1,018.8% during the first quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 179 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. New Millennium Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Intercontinental Exchange in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Finally, Fairscale Capital LLC bought a new stake in Intercontinental Exchange in the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.30% of the company’s stock.

About Intercontinental Exchange

(Get Free Report)

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of market infrastructure, data services, and technology solutions for financial institutions, corporations, and government entities in the United States, the United Kingdom, the European Union, Singapore, India, Abu Dhabi, Israel, and Canada.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Intercontinental Exchange Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intercontinental Exchange and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.