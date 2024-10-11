Barrick Gold (NYSE:GOLD) Shares Down 1.5% – Time to Sell?

Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:GOLD – Get Free Report) (TSE:ABX)’s stock price was down 1.5% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $19.30 and last traded at $19.36. Approximately 3,228,624 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 85% from the average daily volume of 21,157,484 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.66.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on GOLD shares. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Barrick Gold from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. CIBC boosted their target price on shares of Barrick Gold from $23.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “outperformer” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of Barrick Gold from $26.50 to $26.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 26th. Scotiabank boosted their target price on shares of Barrick Gold from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 19th. Finally, Argus raised shares of Barrick Gold from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.67.

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $19.70 and its 200-day moving average is $18.06. The company has a market capitalization of $35.35 billion, a PE ratio of 23.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a quick ratio of 2.31, a current ratio of 3.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

Barrick Gold (NYSE:GOLD – Get Free Report) (TSE:ABX) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 12th. The gold and copper producer reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.05. Barrick Gold had a net margin of 12.78% and a return on equity of 5.53%. The company had revenue of $3.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.13 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.19 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Barrick Gold Corp will post 1.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 30th were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 30th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.98%. Barrick Gold’s payout ratio is 46.51%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. DCF Advisers LLC boosted its position in Barrick Gold by 48.3% during the second quarter. DCF Advisers LLC now owns 107,500 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock valued at $1,793,000 after buying an additional 35,000 shares during the period. 1832 Asset Management L.P. boosted its position in Barrick Gold by 3.6% during the first quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,089,855 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock valued at $18,135,000 after buying an additional 38,100 shares during the period. First Hawaiian Bank bought a new position in shares of Barrick Gold during the first quarter valued at about $235,000. RFG Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of Barrick Gold by 87.0% during the first quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 41,002 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock valued at $682,000 after acquiring an additional 19,077 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Financial Sense Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Barrick Gold by 142.1% during the first quarter. Financial Sense Advisors Inc. now owns 826,507 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock valued at $13,753,000 after acquiring an additional 485,077 shares during the last quarter. 62.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Barrick Gold Corporation is a sector-leading gold and copper producer. Its shares trade on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol GOLD and on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol ABX.



In January 2019 Barrick merged with Randgold Resources and in July that year it combined its gold mines in Nevada, USA, with those of Newmont Corporation in a joint venture, Nevada Gold Mines, which is majority-owned and operated by Barrick.

