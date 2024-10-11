Bassett Furniture Industries, Incorporated Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.20 (NASDAQ:BSET)

Bassett Furniture Industries, Incorporated (NASDAQ:BSET – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, October 9th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, November 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.20 per share on Friday, November 29th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.73%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 15th.

Bassett Furniture Industries has increased its dividend by an average of 14.3% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 4 consecutive years. Bassett Furniture Industries has a payout ratio of 86.0% meaning its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings fall. Equities research analysts expect Bassett Furniture Industries to earn $1.33 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.80 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 60.2%.

Get Bassett Furniture Industries alerts:

Bassett Furniture Industries Stock Down 5.1 %

Shares of Bassett Furniture Industries stock opened at $13.95 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $13.70 and a 200 day moving average of $13.89. Bassett Furniture Industries has a fifty-two week low of $12.10 and a fifty-two week high of $17.89.

Insider Buying and Selling

Bassett Furniture Industries ( NASDAQ:BSET Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 9th. The company reported ($0.52) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.34) by ($0.18). The firm had revenue of $75.62 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $78.63 million. Bassett Furniture Industries had a negative return on equity of 3.40% and a negative net margin of 5.00%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.30) EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Bassett Furniture Industries will post -0.55 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Bassett Furniture Industries news, Director John R. Belk bought 3,847 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 12th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $12.70 per share, for a total transaction of $48,856.90. Following the transaction, the director now owns 41,047 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $521,296.90. This represents a 0.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In the last quarter, insiders bought 5,324 shares of company stock valued at $67,651. Company insiders own 7.10% of the company’s stock.

Bassett Furniture Industries Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Bassett Furniture Industries, Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and retails home furnishings in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: Wholesale, Retail Company-Owned Stores, and Corporate and Other. The company engages in the design, manufacture, sourcing, sale, and distribution of furniture products, including dining, bedroom and bedding, home decorations, rugs, and outdoor furniture to a network of company-owned retail stores, licensee-owned stores, and independent retailers.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Bassett Furniture Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bassett Furniture Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.