Bassett Furniture Industries (NASDAQ:BSET) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Bassett Furniture Industries (NASDAQ:BSET – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.52) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.34) by ($0.18), Yahoo Finance reports. Bassett Furniture Industries had a negative net margin of 5.00% and a negative return on equity of 3.40%. The firm had revenue of $75.62 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $78.63 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.30) EPS.

Bassett Furniture Industries Stock Performance

Shares of BSET stock opened at $13.95 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $13.70 and a 200-day moving average of $13.89. Bassett Furniture Industries has a 12-month low of $12.10 and a 12-month high of $17.89.

Insider Transactions at Bassett Furniture Industries

In related news, Director John R. Belk purchased 3,847 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 12th. The stock was bought at an average price of $12.70 per share, for a total transaction of $48,856.90. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 41,047 shares in the company, valued at approximately $521,296.90. This trade represents a 0.00 % increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders purchased a total of 5,324 shares of company stock worth $67,651 in the last quarter. Insiders own 7.10% of the company’s stock.

Bassett Furniture Industries Company Profile

Bassett Furniture Industries, Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and retails home furnishings in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: Wholesale, Retail Company-Owned Stores, and Corporate and Other. The company engages in the design, manufacture, sourcing, sale, and distribution of furniture products, including dining, bedroom and bedding, home decorations, rugs, and outdoor furniture to a network of company-owned retail stores, licensee-owned stores, and independent retailers.

