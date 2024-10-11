Beaumont Financial Advisors LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FIDU)

Beaumont Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FIDU – Free Report) by 9.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,272 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,816 shares during the period. Beaumont Financial Advisors LLC owned about 0.13% of Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF worth $1,463,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Selective Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF during the third quarter worth about $207,000. Brookstone Capital Management lifted its holdings in shares of Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF by 8.7% in the third quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 4,404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $318,000 after purchasing an additional 352 shares in the last quarter. American National Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in shares of Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF by 37.1% in the third quarter. American National Bank & Trust now owns 2,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $160,000 after purchasing an additional 598 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF by 16.7% in the second quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 15,807 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,033,000 after purchasing an additional 2,263 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF by 3.4% in the second quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 14,488 shares of the company’s stock valued at $947,000 after purchasing an additional 480 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA FIDU opened at $72.33 on Friday. Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF has a 12-month low of $50.98 and a 12-month high of $72.86. The company has a market capitalization of $1.16 billion, a PE ratio of 25.35 and a beta of 0.97. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $69.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $67.36.

The Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF (FIDU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA IMI Industrials 25\u002F25 index, a market-cap-weighted index of stocks in the broad US industrials sector. FIDU was launched on Oct 21, 2013 and is managed by Fidelity.

