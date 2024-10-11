Beaumont Financial Advisors LLC Has $1.88 Million Stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND)

Beaumont Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND – Free Report) by 0.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 25,040 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 183 shares during the quarter. Beaumont Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF were worth $1,881,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bell Investment Advisors Inc increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 59.8% in the fourth quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 23,388 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,720,000 after acquiring an additional 8,750 shares in the last quarter. Aspect Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $361,000. Harbour Investments Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 531,283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,076,000 after buying an additional 14,113 shares during the last quarter. CMG Global Holdings LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 16.5% in the fourth quarter. CMG Global Holdings LLC now owns 176,548 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,752,000 after acquiring an additional 25,009 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SageView Advisory Group LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 6.8% during the fourth quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC now owns 108,974 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,968,000 after acquiring an additional 6,906 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Stock Performance

BND stock opened at $73.81 on Friday. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF has a twelve month low of $67.99 and a twelve month high of $75.67. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $74.67 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $72.89.

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Profile

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were issued a $0.2255 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 3rd. This is an increase from Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF’s previous dividend of $0.22.

The Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (BND) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a broad, market-value-weighted index of US dollar-denominated, investment-grade, taxable, fixed-income securities with maturities of at least one year. BND was launched on Apr 3, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

