Beaumont Financial Advisors LLC Has $12.85 Million Holdings in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:COWZ)

Beaumont Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:COWZ – Free Report) by 1.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 222,201 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,733 shares during the period. Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF comprises about 1.0% of Beaumont Financial Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest position. Beaumont Financial Advisors LLC owned about 0.05% of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF worth $12,850,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fiduciary Alliance LLC raised its position in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 0.3% during the first quarter. Fiduciary Alliance LLC now owns 81,247 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,720,000 after acquiring an additional 282 shares in the last quarter. Lodestone Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 0.6% during the second quarter. Lodestone Wealth Management LLC now owns 51,994 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,833,000 after buying an additional 289 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. increased its position in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 0.9% during the second quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 33,418 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,821,000 after buying an additional 306 shares during the last quarter. Global Financial Private Client LLC raised its stake in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 1.3% in the second quarter. Global Financial Private Client LLC now owns 24,241 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,321,000 after buying an additional 309 shares during the period. Finally, Key Client Fiduciary Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 3.7% in the first quarter. Key Client Fiduciary Advisors LLC now owns 9,462 shares of the company’s stock valued at $550,000 after buying an additional 334 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of COWZ stock opened at $57.90 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $23.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.66 and a beta of 0.79. The business’s 50 day moving average is $56.55 and its 200-day moving average is $55.93.

The Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (COWZ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Pacer US Cash Cows 100 index. The fund tracks a free cash flow-weighted index of companies selected from the Russell 1000 Index. COWZ was launched on Dec 16, 2016 and is managed by Pacer.

