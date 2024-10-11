Beaumont Financial Advisors LLC Has $23.76 Million Position in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Beaumont Financial Advisors LLC cut its stake in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Free Report) by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 78,019 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 1,630 shares during the period. McDonald’s makes up about 1.9% of Beaumont Financial Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Beaumont Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $23,758,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Clear Street Markets LLC bought a new stake in McDonald’s during the fourth quarter worth $119,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 25.7% during the 4th quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 610,866 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $181,128,000 after buying an additional 124,785 shares in the last quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of McDonald’s by 19.3% during the 4th quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC now owns 41,473 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $12,297,000 after buying an additional 6,711 shares during the last quarter. Gallagher Fiduciary Advisors LLC boosted its stake in McDonald’s by 141,160.9% in the fourth quarter. Gallagher Fiduciary Advisors LLC now owns 5,613,710 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $1,664,521,000 after buying an additional 5,609,736 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC NC grew its position in McDonald’s by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC NC now owns 3,845 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $1,140,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. 70.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

McDonald's Stock Performance

Shares of MCD opened at $304.04 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $218.10 billion, a PE ratio of 26.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.05 and a beta of 0.73. McDonald’s Co. has a 52-week low of $243.53 and a 52-week high of $306.96. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $289.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $272.42.

McDonald's Increases Dividend

McDonald’s ( NYSE:MCD Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The fast-food giant reported $2.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.07 by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $6.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.62 billion. McDonald’s had a net margin of 32.25% and a negative return on equity of 178.68%. The firm’s revenue was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.17 EPS. Research analysts predict that McDonald’s Co. will post 11.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 2nd will be paid a $1.77 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 2nd. This is an increase from McDonald’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.67. This represents a $7.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.33%. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 58.44%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO Christopher J. Kempczinski sold 9,291 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $305.00, for a total transaction of $2,833,755.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 43,256 shares in the company, valued at $13,193,080. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Christopher J. Kempczinski sold 9,291 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $305.00, for a total value of $2,833,755.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 43,256 shares in the company, valued at $13,193,080. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 1,098 shares of McDonald’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $288.70, for a total value of $316,992.60. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 12,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,632,712.10. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 31,751 shares of company stock valued at $9,493,973. 0.23% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MCD has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $295.00 to $290.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Barclays cut their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $320.00 to $300.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on McDonald’s from $312.00 to $300.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on McDonald’s from $284.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on McDonald’s from $270.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, September 16th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $310.50.

McDonald's Profile

(Free Report)

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises restaurants under the McDonald's brand in the United States and internationally. It offers food and beverages, including hamburgers and cheeseburgers, various chicken sandwiches, fries, shakes, desserts, sundaes, cookies, pies, soft drinks, coffee, and other beverages; and full or limited breakfast, as well as sells various other products during limited-time promotions.

Featured Articles

