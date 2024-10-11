Beaumont Financial Advisors LLC Purchases 1,284 Shares of T. Rowe Price Capital Appreciation Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:TCAF)

Beaumont Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in T. Rowe Price Capital Appreciation Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:TCAF – Free Report) by 0.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 612,975 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,284 shares during the quarter. T. Rowe Price Capital Appreciation Equity ETF accounts for about 1.6% of Beaumont Financial Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. Beaumont Financial Advisors LLC owned about 1.34% of T. Rowe Price Capital Appreciation Equity ETF worth $20,381,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in TCAF. WASHINGTON TRUST Co raised its position in T. Rowe Price Capital Appreciation Equity ETF by 78.6% during the second quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 385 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of T. Rowe Price Capital Appreciation Equity ETF in the second quarter worth about $29,000. Annapolis Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Capital Appreciation Equity ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $78,000. Financial Connections Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Capital Appreciation Equity ETF by 16.7% in the 1st quarter. Financial Connections Group Inc. now owns 3,501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,000 after purchasing an additional 501 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Capital Appreciation Equity ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $114,000.

T. Rowe Price Capital Appreciation Equity ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:TCAF opened at $33.24 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $32.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of $31.26. The company has a market cap of $1.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.74 and a beta of 0.93. T. Rowe Price Capital Appreciation Equity ETF has a one year low of $23.95 and a one year high of $33.32.

T. Rowe Price Capital Appreciation Equity ETF Profile

The T. Rowe Price Capital Appreciation Equity ETF (TCAF) is an exchange-traded fund. The fund’s investment portfolio concentrates primarily on large cap equity. TCAF is an actively managed fund that pursues higher quality stocks of US large-cap companies that are perceived to have above average potential for capital growth.

