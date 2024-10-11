Beaumont Financial Advisors LLC Sells 130 Shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB)

Beaumont Financial Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in iShares Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB – Free Report) by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 9,444 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 130 shares during the quarter. Beaumont Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Biotechnology ETF were worth $1,375,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC purchased a new position in iShares Biotechnology ETF during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Bbjs Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares Biotechnology ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. grew its stake in iShares Biotechnology ETF by 118.2% during the 1st quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 240 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. purchased a new position in iShares Biotechnology ETF during the 1st quarter worth $57,000. Finally, Chris Bulman Inc purchased a new position in iShares Biotechnology ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $64,000. 62.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

iShares Biotechnology ETF Stock Performance

Shares of IBB stock opened at $143.15 on Friday. iShares Biotechnology ETF has a 1-year low of $111.83 and a 1-year high of $150.57. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $145.10 and its 200 day moving average price is $139.27.

iShares Biotechnology ETF Dividend Announcement

iShares Biotechnology ETF Profile

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 25th were paid a dividend of $0.2005 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 25th.

iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the NASDAQ Biotechnology Index (the Index). The Index contains securities of NASDAQ listed companies that are classified according to the Industry Classification Benchmark as either biotechnology or pharmaceuticals, which also meet other eligibility criteria determined by NASDAQ.

