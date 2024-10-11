Beaumont Financial Advisors LLC Sells 2,822 Shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

Beaumont Financial Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Free Report) by 9.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 27,455 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 2,822 shares during the period. Beaumont Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $2,321,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Legal & General Group Plc grew its holdings in NextEra Energy by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 21,298,642 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,508,155,000 after acquiring an additional 143,748 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 9.2% during the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 8,178,185 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $579,097,000 after purchasing an additional 691,341 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 22.3% during the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 6,961,556 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $443,834,000 after purchasing an additional 1,268,900 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 7.2% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 6,100,348 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $431,966,000 after purchasing an additional 409,708 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bahl & Gaynor Inc. raised its position in NextEra Energy by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. now owns 5,981,760 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $423,568,000 after purchasing an additional 388,149 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.72% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Nicole J. Daggs sold 658 shares of NextEra Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.97, for a total value of $50,646.26. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 100 shares in the company, valued at $7,697. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

NextEra Energy Stock Performance

Shares of NextEra Energy stock opened at $80.94 on Friday. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 12 month low of $50.95 and a 12 month high of $86.10. The company has a current ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The company has a market capitalization of $166.36 billion, a PE ratio of 26.28, a PEG ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 0.56. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $81.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $74.59.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The utilities provider reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $6.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.29 billion. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 24.45% and a return on equity of 11.75%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.88 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 3.4 EPS for the current year.

NextEra Energy Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 30th were paid a $0.515 dividend. This represents a $2.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.55%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 30th. NextEra Energy’s payout ratio is 66.88%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have commented on NEE. Barclays increased their price objective on NextEra Energy from $76.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. Citigroup raised their price target on NextEra Energy from $69.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 27th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on NextEra Energy in a report on Thursday, September 19th. They set a “hold” rating and a $87.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $95.00 to $102.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 3rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $79.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $83.07.

About NextEra Energy

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear,natural gas, and other clean energy. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

