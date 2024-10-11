Beaumont Financial Advisors LLC Trims Stock Position in iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV)

Beaumont Financial Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV – Free Report) by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 80,534 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 968 shares during the period. Beaumont Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core High Dividend ETF were worth $9,472,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new position in iShares Core High Dividend ETF in the second quarter worth about $33,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 56.4% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 355 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares during the period. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 1,052.9% in the 1st quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 392 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 358 shares during the period. Finally, Hantz Financial Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $48,000.

iShares Core High Dividend ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of HDV stock opened at $117.90 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $11.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.82 and a beta of 0.55. The business’s fifty day moving average is $116.63 and its 200 day moving average is $111.92. iShares Core High Dividend ETF has a twelve month low of $93.46 and a twelve month high of $119.20.

iShares Core High Dividend ETF Company Profile

The iShares Core High Dividend ETF (HDV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar Dividend Yield Focus index. The fund tracks a dividend-weighted index of 75 high-yielding US equities, screened for high earnings potential and dividend sustainability. HDV was launched on Mar 29, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

