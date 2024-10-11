Belrium Self Reported Market Cap Reaches $6,892.19 Billion (BEL)

Belrium (BEL) traded flat against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on October 11th. One Belrium token can currently be purchased for $2.51 or 0.00009565 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Belrium has a total market capitalization of $6,892.19 billion and approximately $5.20 worth of Belrium was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Belrium has traded 0% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

TRON (TRX) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000257 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.68 or 0.00001079 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00000595 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000576 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000528 BTC.

Adshares (ADS) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000326 BTC.

BitShares (BTS) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Belrium Profile

Belrium uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on June 17th, 2018. Belrium’s total supply is 22,742,000 tokens. Belrium’s official website is www.belrium.com. Belrium’s official Twitter account is @belrium and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “BELRIUM is a KYC Based Blockchain based on the fusion of two blockchains working independently.

BELRIUM Blockchain is a public blockchain that anyone in the world can read, send transactions and expect to see them included if they are valid.

KYC Blockchain is a fully private blockchain where write permissions are kept centralized with the organisation. Read permissions will be public via REST-based API.

[Telegram](https://t.me/joinchat/nIAxz7kf1fZhMjU1)

[Whitepaper](https://www.cryptocompare.com/media/40484724/belrium-whitepaper-v2.pdf)”

Belrium Token Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Belrium directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Belrium should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Belrium using one of the exchanges listed above.

