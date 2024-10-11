Benchmark Reiterates “Buy” Rating for Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ)

Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by analysts at Benchmark in a note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $520.00 price objective on the restaurant operator’s stock. Benchmark’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 20.20% from the stock’s previous close.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on Domino’s Pizza from $500.00 to $480.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Domino’s Pizza from $450.00 to $440.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Domino’s Pizza from $500.00 to $480.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. TD Cowen restated a “buy” rating and issued a $475.00 price objective on shares of Domino’s Pizza in a report on Friday. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on Domino’s Pizza from $380.00 to $370.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $489.55.

Shares of DPZ stock traded up $23.87 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $432.62. The company had a trading volume of 877,323 shares, compared to its average volume of 614,254. The company’s fifty day moving average is $421.61 and its 200 day moving average is $469.81. Domino’s Pizza has a fifty-two week low of $332.13 and a fifty-two week high of $542.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.13 billion, a PE ratio of 26.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.86.

Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 10th. The restaurant operator reported $4.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.65 by $0.54. The business had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.10 billion. Domino’s Pizza had a net margin of 12.42% and a negative return on equity of 14.22%. The company’s revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $4.18 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Domino’s Pizza will post 16.24 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Domino’s Pizza by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,098,664 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $2,036,544,000 after acquiring an additional 222,949 shares during the last quarter. Marshfield Associates grew its holdings in Domino’s Pizza by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Marshfield Associates now owns 713,481 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $368,392,000 after acquiring an additional 2,271 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc boosted its stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 27.8% during the 1st quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 635,335 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $315,685,000 after purchasing an additional 138,224 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 107.2% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 444,780 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $221,003,000 after purchasing an additional 230,090 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 398,322 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $205,666,000 after purchasing an additional 18,030 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.63% of the company’s stock.

Domino’s Pizza, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a pizza company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: U.S. Stores, International Franchise, and Supply Chain. It offers pizzas under the Domino’s brand name through company-owned and franchised stores.

