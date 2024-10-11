Bendigo and Adelaide Bank Ltd (ASX:BENPI) Announces Interim Dividend of $1.33

Bendigo and Adelaide Bank Ltd (ASX:BENPI – Get Free Report) announced a interim dividend on Friday, October 11th, MarketIndexAU reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 12th will be paid a dividend of 1.331 per share on Thursday, December 12th. This represents a yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 3rd.
