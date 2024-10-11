Beyond Air, Inc. (NASDAQ:XAIR) Short Interest Update

Beyond Air, Inc. (NASDAQ:XAIR – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,080,000 shares, an increase of 143.2% from the September 15th total of 444,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 526,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.1 days.

Insider Buying and Selling at Beyond Air

In other Beyond Air news, CEO Steven A. Lisi bought 1,476,626 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 26th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $0.50 per share, for a total transaction of $738,313.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,249,411 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,624,705.50. The trade was a 0.00 % increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, CEO Steven A. Lisi acquired 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 14th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $0.39 per share, for a total transaction of $39,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,722,785 shares in the company, valued at $671,886.15. This represents a 0.00 % increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Steven A. Lisi acquired 1,476,626 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 26th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $0.50 per share, for a total transaction of $738,313.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,249,411 shares in the company, valued at $1,624,705.50. This trade represents a 0.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased 1,615,892 shares of company stock valued at $793,019 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 19.00% of the company’s stock.

Get Beyond Air alerts:

Institutional Trading of Beyond Air

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Gendell Jeffrey L raised its holdings in shares of Beyond Air by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Gendell Jeffrey L now owns 1,120,297 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,196,000 after acquiring an additional 30,000 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Beyond Air by 5.0% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,399,298 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,435,000 after acquiring an additional 66,224 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. purchased a new position in Beyond Air during the 2nd quarter worth $47,000. 31.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Beyond Air Trading Down 2.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ XAIR traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $0.32. 110,204 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 537,148. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $0.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 2.42 and a current ratio of 2.63. The firm has a market cap of $14.97 million, a P/E ratio of -0.20 and a beta of -0.12. Beyond Air has a 12-month low of $0.30 and a 12-month high of $2.61.

Beyond Air (NASDAQ:XAIR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.39) by $0.12. Beyond Air had a negative net margin of 3,272.46% and a negative return on equity of 240.15%. The business had revenue of $0.68 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.72 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.45) earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Beyond Air will post -1.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

XAIR has been the topic of several recent research reports. Roth Mkm reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $2.00 target price on shares of Beyond Air in a research note on Friday, August 16th. BTIG Research cut Beyond Air from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. Roth Capital upgraded shares of Beyond Air to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 16th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Beyond Air from $3.50 to $1.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $3.67.

Read Our Latest Analysis on XAIR

Beyond Air Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Beyond Air, Inc operates as a commercial-stage medical device and biopharmaceutical company in the United States. The company engages in the development of LungFit platform, a nitric oxide generator and delivery system. It offers LungFit PH for the treatment of persistent pulmonary hypertension of the newborn.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Beyond Air Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Beyond Air and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.