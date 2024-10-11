BGC Group (NASDAQ:BGCP) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of BGC Group (NASDAQ:BGCP – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Monday. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the stock.

BGC Group Stock Up 1.4 %

BGC Group stock opened at $4.43 on Monday. BGC Group has a 1-year low of $3.14 and a 1-year high of $5.51. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.43.

BGC Group Company Profile



BGC Group, Inc operates as a financial brokerage and technology company in the United States and internationally. The company offers various brokerage products, such as fixed income, such as government bonds, corporate bonds, and other debt instruments, as well as related interest rate derivatives and credit derivatives; equities, energy and commodities, shipping, insurance, and futures and options.

