Big Yellow Group Plc (OTCMKTS:BYLOF) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Big Yellow Group Plc (OTCMKTS:BYLOF – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,100 shares, a decrease of 97.3% from the September 15th total of 114,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.5 days.
Big Yellow Group Price Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS:BYLOF traded up $0.09 during trading on Friday, hitting $16.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 600 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,088. Big Yellow Group has a 12 month low of $11.06 and a 12 month high of $17.88. The company has a 50-day moving average of $16.45 and a 200-day moving average of $15.34.
Big Yellow Group Company Profile
