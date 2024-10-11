Big Yellow Group Plc (OTCMKTS:BYLOF) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Big Yellow Group Plc (OTCMKTS:BYLOF – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,100 shares, a decrease of 97.3% from the September 15th total of 114,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.5 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:BYLOF traded up $0.09 during trading on Friday, hitting $16.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 600 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,088. Big Yellow Group has a 12 month low of $11.06 and a 12 month high of $17.88. The company has a 50-day moving average of $16.45 and a 200-day moving average of $15.34.

Big Yellow is the UK's brand leader in self storage. Big Yellow now operates from a platform of 109 stores, including 24 stores branded as Armadillo Self Storage. We have a pipeline of 0.9 million sq ft comprising 13 proposed Big Yellow self storage facilities. The current maximum lettable area of the existing platform (including Armadillo) is 6.4 million sq ft.

