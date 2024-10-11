BinaryX (BNX) Self Reported Market Capitalization Hits $405.98 Million

BinaryX (BNX) traded down 2% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on October 10th. Over the last seven days, BinaryX has traded 13.2% lower against the dollar. BinaryX has a market cap of $405.98 million and approximately $164,767.44 worth of BinaryX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One BinaryX token can currently be purchased for about $83.74 or 0.00139177 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.
About BinaryX
BinaryX’s launch date was May 6th, 2021. BinaryX’s total supply is 6,214,825 tokens and its circulating supply is 4,847,947 tokens. BinaryX’s official website is www.binaryx.pro?cmc. BinaryX’s official Twitter account is @binary_x and its Facebook page is accessible here.
Buying and Selling BinaryX
It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BinaryX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade BinaryX should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase BinaryX using one of the exchanges listed above.
