Biomea Fusion (NASDAQ:BMEA) Rating Increased to Strong-Buy at EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I

Biomea Fusion (NASDAQ:BMEA – Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities research analysts at EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Scotiabank boosted their target price on Biomea Fusion from $21.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 27th. HC Wainwright boosted their target price on Biomea Fusion from $15.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 27th. Barclays boosted their target price on Biomea Fusion from $5.00 to $9.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 27th. Rodman & Renshaw upgraded Biomea Fusion from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 26th. Finally, RODMAN&RENSHAW upgraded Biomea Fusion to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $29.40.

Biomea Fusion Trading Down 1.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ BMEA opened at $10.75 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $7.78 and its 200 day moving average is $8.63. The stock has a market cap of $386.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.01 and a beta of -0.43. Biomea Fusion has a 1-year low of $3.61 and a 1-year high of $22.74.

Biomea Fusion (NASDAQ:BMEA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported ($1.03) EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.03). On average, analysts forecast that Biomea Fusion will post -4.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Biomea Fusion

In other news, Director Michael J.M. Hitchcock purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 30th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $10.06 per share, with a total value of $100,600.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $150,900. This trade represents a 200.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 27.57% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Biomea Fusion

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of BMEA. Capstone Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Biomea Fusion during the first quarter valued at $182,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. bought a new position in Biomea Fusion during the fourth quarter valued at $102,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Biomea Fusion during the fourth quarter valued at $116,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Biomea Fusion during the first quarter valued at $462,000. Finally, Griffin Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Biomea Fusion by 39.4% during the first quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc. now owns 37,890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $566,000 after purchasing an additional 10,700 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.72% of the company’s stock.

Biomea Fusion Company Profile

Biomea Fusion, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of covalent small molecule drugs to treat patients with genetically defined cancers and metabolic diseases. Its lead product candidate is BMF-219, a covalent inhibitor of menin for treating patients with liquid and solid tumors and type 2 diabetes.

