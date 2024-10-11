Bird Construction (TSE:BDT) Price Target Increased to C$37.00 by Analysts at Stifel Nicolaus

Bird Construction (TSE:BDT – Free Report) had its target price hoisted by Stifel Nicolaus from C$34.00 to C$37.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on BDT. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Bird Construction from C$29.00 to C$30.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. TD Securities upped their price objective on Bird Construction from C$31.00 to C$36.00 in a research report on Thursday. CIBC upped their price objective on Bird Construction from C$25.50 to C$26.00 in a research report on Friday, August 9th. ATB Capital upped their price objective on Bird Construction from C$29.00 to C$33.00 in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, Cibc World Mkts raised Bird Construction to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of C$31.88.

Bird Construction Stock Performance

BDT stock opened at C$32.55 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$23.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$22.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 70.40. The firm has a market cap of C$1.80 billion, a PE ratio of 20.87, a P/E/G ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.05. Bird Construction has a 1-year low of C$10.06 and a 1-year high of C$32.67.

Bird Construction (TSE:BDT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported C$0.42 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.38 by C$0.04. The company had revenue of C$873.54 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$772.65 million. Bird Construction had a return on equity of 26.97% and a net margin of 2.68%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Bird Construction will post 2.5901804 earnings per share for the current year.

Bird Construction Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 20th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.0467 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 31st. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.72%. Bird Construction’s payout ratio is presently 35.90%.

Bird Construction Company Profile

Bird Construction Inc provides construction services in Canada. The company primarily focuses on projects in the industrial, and institutional, and infrastructure markets. It constructs large, complex industrial buildings, including manufacturing, processing, distribution, and warehouse facilities; and provides electrical and instrumentation, high voltage testing and commissioning services, as well as power line construction, structural, mechanical, and piping, including off-site metal and modular fabrication.

