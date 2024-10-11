BITCOIN ADDITIONAL Price Hits $62,729.59 (BTCA)

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 6.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on October 11th. Over the last seven days, BITCOIN ADDITIONAL has traded 1% higher against the U.S. dollar. BITCOIN ADDITIONAL has a market cap of $779.02 million and approximately $47,789.22 worth of BITCOIN ADDITIONAL was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One BITCOIN ADDITIONAL coin can currently be purchased for approximately $62,729.59 or 0.99910088 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00008355 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.09 or 0.00014478 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00000969 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000064 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.63 or 0.00007371 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.36 or 0.00006940 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0266 or 0.00000042 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0238 or 0.00000038 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded 12.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34.14 or 0.00054380 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL Coin Profile

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (CRYPTO:BTCA) is a coin. It launched on February 1st, 2022. BITCOIN ADDITIONAL’s total supply is 1,299,197 coins and its circulating supply is 12,418 coins. BITCOIN ADDITIONAL’s official website is btcadd.io. BITCOIN ADDITIONAL’s official Twitter account is @btca_en.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022. BITCOIN ADDITIONAL has a current supply of 1,299,197.02 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of BITCOIN ADDITIONAL is 60,668.32972396 USD and is down -0.23 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 2 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at http://btcadd.io.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BITCOIN ADDITIONAL directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BITCOIN ADDITIONAL should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase BITCOIN ADDITIONAL using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

