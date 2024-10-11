Bitcoin (BTC) Hits Market Capitalization of $1,188.27 Billion

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 0.6% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on October 10th. Bitcoin has a market cap of $1,188.27 billion and $30.11 billion worth of Bitcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Bitcoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $60,117.09 on exchanges. During the last seven days, Bitcoin has traded 1.1% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $322.78 or 0.00536441 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.07 or 0.00030033 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $44.30 or 0.00073629 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0985 or 0.00000164 BTC.

Bitcoin Profile

BTC is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 13th, 2010. Bitcoin’s total supply is 19,765,953 coins. The Reddit community for Bitcoin is https://reddit.com/r/bitcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Bitcoin’s official message board is bitcointalk.org. The official website for Bitcoin is bitcoin.org. Bitcoin’s official Twitter account is @bitcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Bitcoin

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin is a decentralized cryptocurrency that uses peer-to-peer technology and a blockchain to record transactions. It was created by Satoshi Nakamoto and the first block was mined on January 3, 2009. Bitcoin transactions are recorded on a blockchain, which is a distributed ledger that can be accessed by anyone to verify transactions. Transactions are verified by miners, who are rewarded with a set amount of Bitcoin and transaction fees. The supply of Bitcoin is limited to 21 million coins and it is divisible to eight decimal places. A wallet is needed to use Bitcoin and it consists of a public key, which is used to send and receive payments, and a private key, which is used to control the wallet. Bitcoin can be used for a variety of purposes, including everyday transactions, as a store of value, or for investment.”

Investors seeking to trade Bitcoin using US dollars directly can do so using GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly.

