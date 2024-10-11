BitDAO Price Tops $0.66 on Major Exchanges (BIT)

BitDAO (BIT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on October 10th. BitDAO has a total market capitalization of $1.22 billion and approximately $77,869.47 worth of BitDAO was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, BitDAO has traded 2% lower against the dollar. One BitDAO token can now be bought for approximately $0.66 or 0.00001098 BTC on exchanges.
Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:
BitDAO Profile
BitDAO’s launch date was August 16th, 2021. BitDAO’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,843,669,839 tokens. The Reddit community for BitDAO is https://reddit.com/r/BitDAO. BitDAO’s official message board is medium.com/bitdao. BitDAO’s official Twitter account is @bitdao_official and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for BitDAO is www.bitdao.io.
BitDAO Token Trading
It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitDAO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade BitDAO should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy BitDAO using one of the exchanges listed above.
