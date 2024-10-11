BITICA COIN (BDCC) Price Reaches $0.0400 on Exchanges

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded up 0.1% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on October 11th. One BITICA COIN coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0400 or 0.00000065 BTC on exchanges. Over the last seven days, BITICA COIN has traded 0% lower against the US dollar. BITICA COIN has a market cap of $724.84 million and approximately $10.29 worth of BITICA COIN was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $5.22 or 0.00008451 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $9.05 or 0.00014648 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $61,809.35 or 0.99994697 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 10.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00001016 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.56 or 0.00007378 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.36 or 0.00007048 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0264 or 0.00000043 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0236 or 0.00000038 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded up 11.2% against the dollar and now trades at $34.48 or 0.00055788 BTC.

BITICA COIN Coin Profile

BITICA COIN (BDCC) is a coin. It was first traded on September 28th, 2023. BITICA COIN’s total supply is 18,007,595,680 coins and its circulating supply is 18,126,696,474 coins. BITICA COIN’s official message board is twitter.com/thebitica/status/1488194011559231488?t=xzgv-ktez761fcc0hxdz_a&s=19. The official website for BITICA COIN is thebitica.com. BITICA COIN’s official Twitter account is @thebitica and its Facebook page is accessible here.

BITICA COIN Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “BITICA COIN (BDCC) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2023. BITICA COIN has a current supply of 18,007,595,680 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of BITICA COIN is 0.03996543 USD and is up 0.02 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 12 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at http://thebitica.com/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BITICA COIN directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade BITICA COIN should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy BITICA COIN using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

