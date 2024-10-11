BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust (NYSE:BIGZ) Short Interest Down 67.4% in September

BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust (NYSE:BIGZ – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 156,400 shares, a decline of 67.4% from the September 15th total of 479,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 726,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.
BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust Stock Performance
BIGZ stock remained flat at $7.63 during midday trading on Thursday. 482,858 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 715,866. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $7.36 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.39. BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust has a 12-month low of $6.21 and a 12-month high of $8.25.
BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust Announces Dividend
The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 15th will be paid a $0.0864 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 15th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 13.59%.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Sanctuary Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust during the 2nd quarter worth $1,401,000. Quarry LP increased its stake in shares of BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust by 251.2% in the 2nd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 397,934 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,877,000 after buying an additional 284,634 shares during the period. Almitas Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust in the 2nd quarter worth $3,928,000. Sessa Capital IM L.P. grew its stake in BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust by 15.0% in the second quarter. Sessa Capital IM L.P. now owns 2,739,993 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,810,000 after acquiring an additional 356,372 shares during the period. Finally, Logan Stone Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust during the second quarter worth about $352,000.
BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust Company Profile
BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust is a mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc and managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust is based in United States.
