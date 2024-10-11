BlackRock Municipal Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MUI) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

BlackRock Municipal Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MUI – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 8,600 shares, a decrease of 84.6% from the September 15th total of 55,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 326,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Institutional Trading of BlackRock Municipal Income Fund

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in MUI. Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in BlackRock Municipal Income Fund in the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in BlackRock Municipal Income Fund during the 2nd quarter valued at about $82,000. Wiser Wealth Management Inc bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock Municipal Income Fund in the 3rd quarter valued at about $140,000. WealthShield Partners LLC bought a new position in BlackRock Municipal Income Fund in the second quarter worth approximately $144,000. Finally, Cetera Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BlackRock Municipal Income Fund during the 1st quarter worth $145,000.

BlackRock Municipal Income Fund Price Performance

Shares of MUI stock traded down $0.10 on Thursday, reaching $12.64. 685,472 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 229,673. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.22. BlackRock Municipal Income Fund has a 52 week low of $9.73 and a 52 week high of $12.83.

BlackRock Municipal Income Fund Announces Dividend

BlackRock Municipal Income Fund Company Profile

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 15th will be given a dividend of $0.055 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 15th. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.22%.

BlackRock Muni Intermediate Duration Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It primarily invests in investment grade municipal bonds exempt from federal income taxes and with a duration of three to ten years at the time of investment.

