BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $1.16 EPS

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK – Get Free Report) posted its earnings results on Friday. The asset manager reported $11.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $10.30 by $1.16, RTT News reports. The company had revenue of $5.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.03 billion. BlackRock had a return on equity of 15.44% and a net margin of 32.36%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $10.91 earnings per share.
BlackRock Trading Down 0.0 %
Shares of NYSE:BLK opened at $955.57 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $142.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.28, a PEG ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.30. BlackRock has a 1-year low of $596.18 and a 1-year high of $963.33. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $896.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $830.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 5.06 and a current ratio of 5.06.
BlackRock Announces Dividend
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 23rd. Investors of record on Monday, September 9th were issued a $5.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 9th. This represents a $20.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.13%. BlackRock’s payout ratio is currently 51.84%.
Insider Activity
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Several brokerages recently weighed in on BLK. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $960.00 to $1,040.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd. Barclays boosted their price objective on BlackRock from $990.00 to $1,010.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on BlackRock from $1,000.00 to $1,070.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Citigroup increased their price target on BlackRock from $920.00 to $930.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. Finally, TD Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $960.00 to $1,077.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, BlackRock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $972.23.
Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on BLK
About BlackRock
BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than BlackRock
- 3 Stocks to Protect Your Portfolio from the Coronavirus Contagion
- S&P 500 Hits Record Highs: 3 Stocks With Huge Growth Potential
- How is Compound Interest Calculated?
- AbbVie Stock Eyes New Highs: Analysts See Strong Growth Potential
- How to Invest in Blue Chip Stocks
- AZZ Stock Gains Momentum: Analysts Forecast 25% Upside From Here
Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.