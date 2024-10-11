Blue Owl Capital (NYSE:OWL) PT Raised to $21.00

Blue Owl Capital (NYSE:OWL – Get Free Report) had its target price increased by equities researchers at Wells Fargo & Company from $18.50 to $21.00 in a report released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price objective suggests a potential upside of 0.21% from the company’s current price.

Several other analysts have also commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $18.50 target price on shares of Blue Owl Capital in a research note on Thursday, June 13th. JMP Securities upped their price target on Blue Owl Capital from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. TD Cowen restated a “hold” rating and set a $19.00 target price (down previously from $21.50) on shares of Blue Owl Capital in a research note on Monday, July 8th. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Blue Owl Capital from $22.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their price target on shares of Blue Owl Capital from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Blue Owl Capital has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.90.

Shares of Blue Owl Capital stock opened at $20.96 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $29.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 174.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.18. Blue Owl Capital has a fifty-two week low of $12.11 and a fifty-two week high of $21.21. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $18.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.25.

Blue Owl Capital (NYSE:OWL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19. The company had revenue of $549.85 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $507.22 million. Blue Owl Capital had a return on equity of 19.15% and a net margin of 4.64%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.16 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Blue Owl Capital will post 0.79 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Capital Insight Partners LLC grew its stake in Blue Owl Capital by 4.0% in the third quarter. Capital Insight Partners LLC now owns 33,941 shares of the company’s stock valued at $657,000 after acquiring an additional 1,304 shares during the period. Fulton Bank N.A. acquired a new stake in Blue Owl Capital in the third quarter valued at $364,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its holdings in shares of Blue Owl Capital by 54.9% during the 3rd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 130,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,523,000 after acquiring an additional 46,200 shares during the last quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Blue Owl Capital during the second quarter worth approximately $1,035,000. Finally, Granite FO LLC acquired a new position in Blue Owl Capital in the 2nd quarter valued at $3,918,000. 35.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Blue Owl Capital Inc operates as an asset manager in the United States. The company offers permanent capital base solutions that enables it to offer holistic framework of capital solutions to middle market companies, large alternative asset managers, and corporate real estate owners and tenants. It also provides direct lending products that offer private credit products comprising diversified, technology, first lien, and opportunistic lending to middle-market companies; liquid credit; GP strategic capital products, which offers capital solutions, including GP minority stakes, GP debt financing, and professional sports minority stakes; and real estate products that focuses on acquiring triple net lease real estate by investment grade or creditworthy tenants.

