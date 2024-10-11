BMO Capital Markets Boosts NorthWest Health Prop Real Est Inv Trust (TSE:NWH.UN) Price Target to C$5.50

NorthWest Health Prop Real Est Inv Trust (TSE:NWH.UN – Free Report) had its price objective increased by BMO Capital Markets from C$5.25 to C$5.50 in a research report report published on Thursday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. National Bankshares set a C$5.50 price objective on NorthWest Health Prop Real Est Inv Trust and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. CIBC dropped their price objective on NorthWest Health Prop Real Est Inv Trust from C$5.75 to C$5.50 in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of C$5.50.

Shares of NWH.UN stock opened at C$5.22 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of C$1.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.05. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of C$5.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$5.05. NorthWest Health Prop Real Est Inv Trust has a 12-month low of C$3.89 and a 12-month high of C$5.88. The company has a current ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 129.42.

NorthWest Healthcare Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (TSX: NWH.UN) (NorthWest) is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust established under the laws of the Province of Ontario. As at June 30, 2020, the REIT provides investors with access to a portfolio of high quality international healthcare real estate infrastructure comprised of interests in a diversified portfolio of 189 income-producing properties and 15.3 million square feet of gross leasable area located throughout major markets in Canada, Brazil, Europe, Australia and New Zealand.

