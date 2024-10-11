BNP Paribas Downgrades Repsol (OTCMKTS:REPYY) to Hold

Repsol (OTCMKTS:REPYY – Get Free Report) was downgraded by stock analysts at BNP Paribas from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. UBS Group raised Repsol to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, September 16th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised Repsol from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 23rd. Morgan Stanley downgraded Repsol from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 29th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded shares of Repsol to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Repsol presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy”.

Get Repsol alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on REPYY

Repsol Price Performance

Shares of REPYY stock opened at $13.27 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $13.46 and its 200 day moving average is $14.98. Repsol has a 1-year low of $12.62 and a 1-year high of $17.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The company has a market cap of $16.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.54 and a beta of 0.74.

Repsol (OTCMKTS:REPYY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The energy company reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $15.76 billion for the quarter. Repsol had a net margin of 5.64% and a return on equity of 14.92%. Research analysts predict that Repsol will post 3.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Repsol Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Repsol, SA operates as a multi-e energy company worldwide. Its Upstream segment engages in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas reserves, as well as develops low-carbon geological solutions. The company's Industrial segment is involved in refining activities and petrochemicals business; the trading, transport, and sale of crude oil, natural gas, and fuels; and development of hydrogen, biomethane, sustainable biofuels, and synthetic fuels.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Repsol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Repsol and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.