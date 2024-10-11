BNP Paribas (OTCMKTS:BNPQY) Upgraded to “Moderate Buy” by Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of BNP Paribas (OTCMKTS:BNPQY – Free Report) to a moderate buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.
BNP Paribas Price Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS BNPQY opened at $33.90 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $76.61 billion, a PE ratio of 7.19, a PEG ratio of 0.27 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79. BNP Paribas has a 1-year low of $28.24 and a 1-year high of $39.32. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $34.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $34.81.
BNP Paribas (OTCMKTS:BNPQY – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The financial services provider reported $1.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $13.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.92 billion. Research analysts predict that BNP Paribas will post 5.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
About BNP Paribas
BNP Paribas SA provides various banking and financial products and services in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through three divisions: Corporate & Institutional Banking; Commercial, Personal Banking & Services; and Investment & Protection Services.
