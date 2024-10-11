Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG) Shares Sold by Clarius Group LLC

Clarius Group LLC cut its holdings in shares of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Free Report) by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 297 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 9 shares during the period. Clarius Group LLC’s holdings in Booking were worth $1,247,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Barden Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Booking by 17.6% in the fourth quarter. Barden Capital Management Inc. now owns 300 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,064,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Booking by 21.4% in the fourth quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC now owns 3,843 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $13,632,000 after acquiring an additional 678 shares during the last quarter. Foxhaven Asset Management LP lifted its holdings in Booking by 12.8% in the fourth quarter. Foxhaven Asset Management LP now owns 44,892 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $159,242,000 after acquiring an additional 5,107 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Booking by 15.7% in the fourth quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 3,442 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $12,210,000 after acquiring an additional 468 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PARUS FINANCE UK Ltd lifted its holdings in Booking by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. PARUS FINANCE UK Ltd now owns 863 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,061,000 after acquiring an additional 3 shares during the last quarter. 92.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Barclays boosted their price objective on Booking from $3,900.00 to $4,500.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Tigress Financial boosted their price target on Booking from $4,285.00 to $4,580.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. Erste Group Bank raised Booking from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 14th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Booking from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $4,350.00 to $4,200.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $3,900.00 target price on shares of Booking in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $4,092.68.

Booking Trading Up 0.6 %

NASDAQ BKNG traded up $26.28 during trading on Friday, reaching $4,314.50. 5,557 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 249,133. Booking Holdings Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $2,733.04 and a fifty-two week high of $4,315.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $144.62 billion, a PE ratio of 30.02, a P/E/G ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.40. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $3,866.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3,791.95.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The business services provider reported $41.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $39.22 by $2.68. Booking had a negative return on equity of 200.87% and a net margin of 22.46%. The company had revenue of $5.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.77 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $37.62 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 176.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Booking Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 6th were paid a dividend of $8.75 per share. This represents a $35.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.81%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 6th. Booking’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.50%.

Insider Transactions at Booking

In other news, insider Paulo Pisano sold 100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,887.61, for a total transaction of $388,761.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,787 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,722,379.07. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, insider Paulo Pisano sold 100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,887.61, for a total value of $388,761.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,787 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,722,379.07. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Glenn D. Fogel sold 750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4,067.65, for a total value of $3,050,737.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 24,721 shares in the company, valued at approximately $100,556,375.65. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Booking Company Profile

(Free Report)

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

Featured Articles

