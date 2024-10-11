Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG) Given Neutral Rating at Cantor Fitzgerald

Cantor Fitzgerald restated their neutral rating on shares of Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. Cantor Fitzgerald currently has a $3,590.00 price objective on the business services provider’s stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada restated an outperform rating and set a $3,900.00 price objective on shares of Booking in a report on Monday, August 5th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Booking from $3,497.00 to $3,976.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Booking from $4,000.00 to $4,200.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. Benchmark cut their price target on shares of Booking from $4,700.00 to $4,600.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Booking from a buy rating to a hold rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $4,350.00 to $4,200.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $4,092.68.

Get Booking alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on Booking

Booking Stock Performance

Booking stock opened at $4,288.22 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $145.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.16, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.40. Booking has a 52-week low of $2,733.04 and a 52-week high of $4,308.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $3,854.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3,788.48.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The business services provider reported $41.90 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $39.22 by $2.68. Booking had a net margin of 22.46% and a negative return on equity of 200.87%. The business had revenue of $5.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.77 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $37.62 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Booking will post 176.92 EPS for the current year.

Booking Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 6th were given a dividend of $8.75 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 6th. This represents a $35.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.82%. Booking’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.25%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Paulo Pisano sold 100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,887.61, for a total transaction of $388,761.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,787 shares in the company, valued at $14,722,379.07. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Paulo Pisano sold 100 shares of Booking stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,887.61, for a total transaction of $388,761.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 3,787 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,722,379.07. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Glenn D. Fogel sold 750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4,067.65, for a total transaction of $3,050,737.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 24,721 shares in the company, valued at approximately $100,556,375.65. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Booking

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Stephens Inc. AR lifted its stake in Booking by 10.6% during the fourth quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 208 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $738,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC bought a new stake in Booking in the 4th quarter worth approximately $262,000. Evercore Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Booking by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Evercore Wealth Management LLC now owns 204 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $724,000 after buying an additional 9 shares in the last quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC grew its position in Booking by 9.8% during the fourth quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 2,407 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $8,537,000 after acquiring an additional 214 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Crosslink Capital Inc. raised its stake in shares of Booking by 40.1% during the fourth quarter. Crosslink Capital Inc. now owns 8,953 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $31,758,000 after acquiring an additional 2,563 shares in the last quarter. 92.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Booking Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Booking Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Booking and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.