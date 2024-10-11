Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BOOT) Given Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BOOTGet Free Report) have received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the twelve research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $149.00.

Several research firms have commented on BOOT. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Boot Barn from $125.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Boot Barn from $144.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Boot Barn from $122.00 to $154.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. BTIG Research increased their price objective on Boot Barn from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Boot Barn from $146.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 10th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BOOT. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its position in shares of Boot Barn by 111.1% in the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new position in shares of Boot Barn in the 2nd quarter valued at $64,000. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Boot Barn in the 2nd quarter valued at $84,000. USA Financial Formulas purchased a new position in shares of Boot Barn in the 3rd quarter valued at $92,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Boot Barn by 11.2% in the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 931 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares during the period.

Boot Barn Trading Down 1.0 %

NYSE BOOT opened at $159.91 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $4.86 billion, a PE ratio of 33.31 and a beta of 2.12. Boot Barn has a twelve month low of $66.73 and a twelve month high of $169.07. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $146.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $126.14.

Boot Barn (NYSE:BOOTGet Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.18. Boot Barn had a return on equity of 16.44% and a net margin of 8.89%. The firm had revenue of $423.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $415.04 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.11 EPS. Boot Barn’s revenue was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Boot Barn will post 5.31 EPS for the current year.

Boot Barn Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Boot Barn Holdings, Inc, a lifestyle retail chain, operates specialty retail stores in the United States. The company's specialty retail stores offer western and work-related footwear, apparel, and accessories for men, women, and kids. It offers boots, shirts, jackets, hats, belts and belt buckles, handbags, western-style jewelry, rugged footwear, outerwear, overalls, denim, and flame-resistant and high-visibility clothing.

Read More

Analyst Recommendations for Boot Barn (NYSE:BOOT)

