Boston Common Asset Management LLC Buys Shares of 132,574 CRH plc (NYSE:CRH)

Boston Common Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CRH plc (NYSE:CRH – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 132,574 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,295,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CRH. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. grew its stake in CRH by 336.4% during the second quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 336 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 259 shares during the period. First Financial Corp IN acquired a new position in shares of CRH during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. UMB Bank n.a. boosted its stake in CRH by 72.7% during the third quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 297 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. NBC Securities Inc. grew its holdings in CRH by 71.5% in the first quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 415 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares during the period. Finally, Rothschild Investment LLC bought a new stake in CRH in the second quarter valued at $43,000. 62.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CRH Stock Up 0.4 %

CRH stock opened at $90.43 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $87.06 and a 200 day moving average of $82.40. CRH plc has a twelve month low of $51.59 and a twelve month high of $94.14.

CRH Cuts Dividend

CRH ( NYSE:CRH Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The construction company reported $1.85 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.85. The business had revenue of $9.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.16 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that CRH plc will post 5.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 25th. Investors of record on Friday, August 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 23rd.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently commented on CRH. Citigroup decreased their price objective on CRH from $109.00 to $99.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 11th. DA Davidson upped their price objective on shares of CRH from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of CRH from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Stephens began coverage on CRH in a research note on Tuesday, June 18th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $95.00 price target for the company. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded CRH from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, CRH has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $95.70.

CRH Profile

(Free Report)

CRH plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides building materials solutions in Ireland and internationally. It operates through four segments: Americas Materials Solutions, Americas Building Solutions, Europe Materials Solutions, and Europe Building Solutions. The company provides solutions for the construction and maintenance of public infrastructure and commercial and residential buildings; and produces and sells aggregates, cement, readymixed concrete, and asphalt, as well as provides paving and construction services.

Further Reading

