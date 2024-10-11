Boston Common Asset Management LLC Has $13.72 Million Holdings in Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW)

Boston Common Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW – Free Report) by 4.0% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 207,924 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,973 shares during the quarter. Boston Common Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Edwards Lifesciences were worth $13,721,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Edwards Lifesciences during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. First Community Trust NA bought a new position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Riverview Trust Co bought a new position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences during the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Webster Bank N. A. bought a new position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Rise Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 125.0% during the 1st quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 477 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 265 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.46% of the company’s stock.

Get Edwards Lifesciences alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, VP Donald E. Bobo, Jr. sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.08, for a total transaction of $330,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 46,936 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,101,530.88. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, VP Daveen Chopra sold 1,250 shares of Edwards Lifesciences stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.95, for a total value of $87,437.50. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 29,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,051,843.35. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Donald E. Bobo, Jr. sold 5,000 shares of Edwards Lifesciences stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.08, for a total value of $330,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 46,936 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,101,530.88. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 11,250 shares of company stock valued at $751,688 in the last ninety days. 1.29% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have issued reports on EW. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on Edwards Lifesciences from $107.00 to $91.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 26th. Evercore ISI cut their price target on Edwards Lifesciences from $76.00 to $70.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 1st. Piper Sandler cut their price target on Edwards Lifesciences from $88.00 to $73.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Edwards Lifesciences from $90.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 9th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group cut their target price on Edwards Lifesciences from $77.00 to $66.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Sixteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $77.27.

View Our Latest Report on Edwards Lifesciences

Edwards Lifesciences Trading Up 0.4 %

NYSE EW opened at $68.26 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.09, a PEG ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 1.13. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $66.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $80.43. Edwards Lifesciences Co. has a 12 month low of $58.93 and a 12 month high of $96.12. The company has a current ratio of 3.71, a quick ratio of 2.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The medical research company reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.01. Edwards Lifesciences had a return on equity of 22.35% and a net margin of 24.55%. The firm had revenue of $1.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.65 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.66 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Edwards Lifesciences Co. will post 2.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Edwards Lifesciences Company Profile

(Free Report)

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease and critical care monitoring in the United States, Europe, Japan, and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve replacement products for the minimally invasive replacement of aortic heart valves under the Edwards SAPIEN family of valves system; and transcatheter heart valve repair and replacement products to treat mitral and tricuspid valve diseases under the PASCAL PRECISION and Cardioband names.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Edwards Lifesciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Edwards Lifesciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.