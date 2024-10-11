Boston Common Asset Management LLC Has $21.49 Million Stock Holdings in Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL)

Boston Common Asset Management LLC decreased its position in Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL – Free Report) by 9.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 330,856 shares of the company’s stock after selling 34,034 shares during the period. Boston Common Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Unilever were worth $21,492,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in UL. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in Unilever by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $231,000 after buying an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. O Brien Greene & Co. Inc grew its position in shares of Unilever by 2.7% in the second quarter. O Brien Greene & Co. Inc now owns 6,653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $366,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Unilever by 17.3% during the second quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 1,186 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the period. Bailard Inc. lifted its holdings in Unilever by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 15,014 shares of the company’s stock worth $826,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gallacher Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Unilever by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Gallacher Capital Management LLC now owns 7,575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $417,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 9.67% of the company’s stock.

Get Unilever alerts:

Unilever Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE UL opened at $62.39 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $63.48 and its 200 day moving average is $57.09. Unilever PLC has a 52 week low of $46.16 and a 52 week high of $65.87.

Unilever Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 9th were issued a $0.4773 dividend. This is a positive change from Unilever’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. This represents a $1.91 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 9th.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. StockNews.com upgraded Unilever from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 4th. UBS Group raised shares of Unilever to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. TD Cowen started coverage on shares of Unilever in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $67.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Unilever from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $47.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $61.75.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on UL

About Unilever

(Free Report)

Unilever PLC operates as a fast-moving consumer goods company in the Asia Pacific, Africa, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through five segments: Beauty & Wellbeing, Personal Care, Home Care, Nutrition, and Ice Cream. The Beauty & Wellbeing segment engages in the sale of hair care products, such as shampoo, conditioner, and styling; skin care products including face, hand, and body moisturizer; and prestige beauty and health & wellbeing products consist of the vitamins, minerals, and supplements.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Unilever Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Unilever and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.