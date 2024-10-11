Boston Common Asset Management LLC Has $21.49 Million Stock Holdings in Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL)

Boston Common Asset Management LLC decreased its position in Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL – Free Report) by 9.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 330,856 shares of the company’s stock after selling 34,034 shares during the period. Boston Common Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Unilever were worth $21,492,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in UL. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in Unilever by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $231,000 after buying an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. O Brien Greene & Co. Inc grew its position in shares of Unilever by 2.7% in the second quarter. O Brien Greene & Co. Inc now owns 6,653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $366,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Unilever by 17.3% during the second quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 1,186 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the period. Bailard Inc. lifted its holdings in Unilever by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 15,014 shares of the company’s stock worth $826,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gallacher Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Unilever by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Gallacher Capital Management LLC now owns 7,575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $417,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 9.67% of the company’s stock.
Shares of NYSE UL opened at $62.39 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $63.48 and its 200 day moving average is $57.09. Unilever PLC has a 52 week low of $46.16 and a 52 week high of $65.87.
A number of research analysts have commented on the company. StockNews.com upgraded Unilever from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 4th. UBS Group raised shares of Unilever to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. TD Cowen started coverage on shares of Unilever in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $67.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Unilever from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $47.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $61.75.
Unilever PLC operates as a fast-moving consumer goods company in the Asia Pacific, Africa, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through five segments: Beauty & Wellbeing, Personal Care, Home Care, Nutrition, and Ice Cream. The Beauty & Wellbeing segment engages in the sale of hair care products, such as shampoo, conditioner, and styling; skin care products including face, hand, and body moisturizer; and prestige beauty and health & wellbeing products consist of the vitamins, minerals, and supplements.
